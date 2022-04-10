Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Auto, cab drivers of these 3 cities will go on strike on April 12. Details here

Auto, cab drivers of these 3 cities will go on strike on April 12. Details here

The ‘Cab Auto Sanyukt Morcha (CASM)’ will be holding ‘Chakka jam’ in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula on April 12
1 min read . 01:52 PM IST Livemint

On Friday, thousands of cab drivers and auto drivers also staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and demanded the revision of fuel and CNG prices

With the incessant rise in fuel prices and CNG gas, the auto-rickshaw and taxi union in Chandigarh has called for a strike on April 12, Tuesday.

The "Cab Auto Sanyukt Morcha (CASM)" will be holding "Chakka jam" in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula on April 12. Emergency services have been exempted from the scope of the strike.

According to the Cab Auto Sanyukt Morcha, the price of CNG has surged from 45 to 82 in the tri-cit therefore, they have demanded to lower the fuel prices.

In the union territory Chandigarh, petrol rates stand at 104.74 per litre and diesel at 90.83.

Since March 22, fuel prices have seen a jump of 10 a litre after 14 revisions.

On Friday, thousands of cab drivers and auto drivers also staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and demanded the revision of fuel and CNG prices. They have now threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if their demands were not met.

Delhi's public transport, including cabs, autos, taxis and buses, is majorly CNG driven.

CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs 69.11 per kg, the price has risen by 13.1 per kg in a month.

