New Delhi: India’s auto component industry is expected to witness revenue growth of 20-23% in FY22 on a low base of last fiscal and a likely decent recovery in production in the second half of the year, according to credit rating firm Icra.

Semiconductor shortage and high commodity prices though could impact component manufacturers' performance.

The growth would come on a low base of the last two fiscals and look optically strong because of an exceptionally weak first half of FY2021. The industry bounced back handsomely during the second half of last fiscal, with many auto component suppliers registering record revenue and profits during Q4 FY2021, the rating agency added in a note.

Exports, which account for 29% of the industry’s turnover, also witnessed healthy recovery, supported by strong traction in key target markets like the US and Europe. Given the strong rebound in US Class 8 truck market and large infrastructure investments expected, exports are likely to remain a bright spot for the industry in the near term.

Icra also expects operating margins of auto component suppliers to expand on a year-on-year basis by 50-75 bps in FY2022 due to operating leverage benefits.

“We expect the credit profile and liquidity position of auto ancillaries to remain largely stable in FY2022. Interest coverage of our sample of 50 auto component suppliers is likely to increase to 9-10 times in FY2022 from 8-8.5 times in FY2021. Our interaction with large auto component suppliers indicates a cautiously optimistic approach towards capex plans for FY2022, with investments expected to be largely funded by internal accruals," said Ashish Modani, vice president and sector head, Icra.

He added that while the sequential quarterly decline was relatively sharp in Q1 FY2022, revenues were more than double of Q1 FY2021 levels. For overall FY2022, Icra expects a revenue growth of 20-23% aided by growth across segments and commodity passthrough, albeit on a low base.

