Auto component industry’s turnover declines 11.7% in FY20

MUMBAI: The auto parts industry recorded a 11.7% year-on-year decline in its turnover for FY20 at ₹3.5 trillion or $49.2 billion due to a prolonged slowdown and the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic world over, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India or Acma said on Wednesday.

This is the first time in the past 5 years that the industry has recorded an annual decline in turnover, Vinnie Mehta, director general, ACMA, told Mint in a telephonic interview.

"The auto parts industry had last seen a marginal drop of 2% YoY in FY13-14. Post that, it has been growing on the back of growing demand for vehicles, exports and in the aftermarket," Mehta said.

He added that sale to OEMs, exports and aftermarket contributed 60%, 25% and 15% respectively to the auto component industry’s annual turnover.

An 18% decline in domestic vehicle sales in FY20 led to suppliers recording a fall of about 17% in their total sales to OEMs during the year at $40.5 billion.

Meanwhile, export of auto parts stood at $14.5 billion in FY20, down from $15.2 billion a year ago, while the automotive aftermarket recorded turnover of $9.8 billion, again down from $10.1 billion in the previous fiscal.

"Subdued vehicle demand, investments made for transition from BSIV to BSVI, liquidity crunch, lack of a clarity on policy for electrification of vehicles and slowdown in key export markets, among others, had an adverse impact on the performance of the components sector in India as also on its expansion plans," said Deepak Jain, president, Acma.

Jain said even as the auto parts industry is witnessing the return to pre-covid level of business in certain segments, including two-wheelers and tractors, muted demand for commercial vehicles continues to of concern.

"The auto component industry faced acute challenges on the front of working capital, production and dysfunctional logistics. The industry’s performance is expected to return to pre-covid levels by the festive season," Jain said.

He, however, warned that intermittent lockdowns in regions where manufacturing units are located and the lack of manpower availability pose threats to production ramp up plans.

Jain said Acma has recommended the government to accord ‘continuous production industry’ status to the automotive industry to allow operations amid local lockdowns.

Acma said imports of auto parts stood at $15.4 billion during FY20, down from $ 17.7 billion in the year ago. China stood as the largest country contributing 26% of total automotive component imports in India, followed by South Korea at 14%.

Parts for transmission and steering systems, engines and electronics together contributed 62% of total imports during the last fiscal, the association said.

"The auto component industry along with the vehicle manufacturers are working together for deep-localisation and import substitution, which will result in higher value-addition by the vendors making the sector exports competitive," Jain said.

Acma has been seeking a uniform 18% GST across auto parts.

Mehta said about 40% of all auto parts, which are used mainly in two-wheelers and tractors, attract a 28% GST rate that leads to increased trade of spurious parts in the aftermarket.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated