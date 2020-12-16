Auto component industry's turnover declines 34% in H1 FY21

NEW DELHI : The total turnover of India’s automotive component manufacturing industry declined a whopping 34% year-on-year to ₹1.19 trillion as production came to a halt during the June quarter due to the lockdown measures imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Data released by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) though showed a swift recovery in the second and third quarter as automobile production improved to record levels before the festive season.

In the corresponding period, auto component manufacturers reported a cumulative turnover of ₹1.82 trillion. As result of the union government’s push towards local manufacturing of auto components, especially in the aftermath of the border tensions with China, the sector for the first time has turned out to be export surplus.

During the first half of the fiscal, component exported by manufacturers decreased 23.6% to ₹39,003 crore while component imports dropped by 32.7% to ₹37,710 crore. The recently announced production linked incentive scheme might also help the sector maintain the export surplus status in the coming years.

According to Deepak Jain, president, the component industry’s performance has improved manifold after the lockdown measures were eased, and the industry expects significant recovery in demand in the next fiscal year. Despite the swift recovery, the auto component industry will take around four years to match the turnover generated in FY19.

“Inventory levels after the festive season is low and production forecast in December is also lower because of the planned factory shutdowns. Demand going forward will soften but it will be sustainable. Now it will be dependent on whether there will be Covid related disruptions but overall, there will be good momentum in demand in rural and urban markets," said Jain.

Senior executives at leading manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd and others have aired their concerns about softening of demand after December.

Increased prices of commodities and scarcity of components like semi-conductors might derail the recovery in the financials of most component manufacturers as production might get hampered in the coming months. The hike in commodity prices is likely to impact their operating profits and margins as well.

Vehicle manufacturers and their parts suppliers have been witnessing continuous decline in sales from the second half of FY19 due to economic slowdown and increase in prices of vehicles as a result of transition to the new safety and Bharat Stage 6 emission norms. In FY20 sales of vehicles fell in the range of 15% to 25% across categories after reporting low single-digit growth in FY19.

“The component industry is hopeful that the PLI scheme will help the sector grow in the future. During the Covid crisis not a single member ACMA went bankrupt or lost their businesses. Measure announced by the government like moratorium on repayment of interest on loans also helped companies a lot. In the coming quarters we expect demand in the commercial vehicle industry to come back. As of now overall demand has come back and none of the manufacturers are complaining," said Vinnie Mehta, director general, ACMA.

