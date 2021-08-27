Auto component manufacturers may report strong recovery in revenue: Icra

“The domestic auto component industry has witnessed smart recovery during the quarter ended June 2021 driven by strong exports and revival of domestic demand in June 2021. ICRA’s sample of 50 auto component suppliers witnessed a strong revenue growth of 140% Y-o-Y, albeit on a low base of Q1 FY2021. Despite the Covid 2.0 restrictions, the overall decline in Q1 FY2022 was restricted to 19% on QoQ basis, in contrast to ICRA’s earlier estimate of QoQ decline of 30-35%," Icra said in a statement.

