Auto dealers, customers may find limited financing options on rising defaults

Automobile dealers and customers may find it difficult to borrow from banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) as defaults from the sector could increase significantly after the loan moratorium granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is lifted.

“Dealers and customers both are finding it difficult to borrow, especially on the two wheeler and passenger vehicle front as auto loan NPAs (non-performing assets) were already on a rise pre-covid, which is expected to be further aggravated in line with the moratorium extension," said Ashwin Patil, analyst at LKP securities, in a report.

“Most of the auto NBFCs which are placed in red zones like Mumbai, Pune etc are yet to function at full strength, thus restricting their day to day work and smooth operations. Lending has become even more stringent considering the extension of moratorium to six months now," he added.

On May 29, Mint had reported that several passenger vehicle (PV) dealers stare at an uncertain future as high levels of unsold inventory of Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission norm compliant vehicles are leading to increase in interest cost, which many of these dealers may not able to repay to banks.

Dealers depend on banks and NBFCs for short-term capital requirements, which include buying vehicles from manufacturers, and will struggle to meet repayment commitments.

“The lockdown of more than two months has led the dealerships in red zones to bear the complete 2.5 months inventory and will keep piling on even after the lockdown lifts up as the fear factor shall prevail and customers will gradually come back. In some of the dealerships in orange zones about 90-95% of inventory still remains. In green zones, the dealerships are able to sell just 20-25% of their stock," said Patil in the report.

Sales of passenger vehicles can decline in the range of 24% to 26% in fiscal 2021 as affordability of customers has fallen drastically due to the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown, according to Crisil Research. As economic activity is likely to suffer significantly, sales of commercial vehicles (CVs) will also decline in the range of 26% to 28% during the year.

