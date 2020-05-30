Auto dealers, customers may find limited financing options on rising defaults

“The lockdown of more than two months has led the dealerships in red zones to bear the complete 2.5 months inventory and will keep piling on even after the lockdown lifts up as the fear factor shall prevail and customers will gradually come back. In some of the dealerships in orange zones about 90-95% of inventory still remains. In green zones, the dealerships are able to sell just 20-25% of their stock," said Patil in the report.