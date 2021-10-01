In its next step to secure digital transactions via credit card or debit card, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has implemented the new auto debit rules from Friday. As per the new rules, automatic recurring payments from for various recharge and utility bills will have to be further protected with an additional factor of authentication (AFA).

The central bank had directed all banks including RRBs, NBFCs, and payment gateways that the processing of recurring transactions, either domestic or cross-border, using cards, prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) or Unified Payments Interface (UPI) without with AFA would be discontinued.

The banks will now have to secure accountholders' consent before deducting the amount for specified purpose. For recurring payments above ₹5,000, banks are required to send a one-time password to customers as per the new guidelines.

The deadline for this had to be moved ahead several times as banks were not prepared to implement AFA yet. Now, as the final deadline expired on September 30, 2021, the new auto debit rules gave come into effect from October 1, Friday.

The new auto rules encompass recurring payments to utility providers as well as recharge of phone, DTH and OTT services. As most of these payments are now made through recurring deductions from the registered bank account, UPI ID or digital wallet, the RBI directive of applying AFA will cover all of them.

Most of the banks have already informed their customers about the new rules. However if you have missed the updates, here are five things that you need to know about RBI's new auto debit rules.

Alert accountholder in advance

The banks will have to alert their accountholders 24 hours before deducting the amount from a registered account for recurring payments. The motive is to make sure that customers are fully aware of all the transactions that take place through their accounts. Without the customer acknowledging and finalising the recurring payment, banks will not be able to forwared the amount to the service provider.

One-time registration

Customers will have to complete a one-time registration process if they want to complete future transactions without the additional factor of authentication. Although this sounds like added steps, users will be able to carry out future transactions without having to go through AFA again. They can also set the validity period for future transactions.

One-time passwords for auto debit

For recurring payments above ₹5,000, banks will have to send an one-time password (OTP) to accountholders, as per the new auto debit rules.

Option to opt out

The use of AFA for recurring payments is not mandatory for customers and they can opt out if they want to. The pre-debit notification banks will send to confirm the auto debit with customers will also carry a link where they can use to disable AFA. But this will also negate the additional security it provides.

Auto debits out of AFA

Standing instructions for using existing bank accounts for mutual funds, SIPs or equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for loans will not be impact by the new auto debit rules.

