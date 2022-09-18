Auto driver-cum-chef on cloud nine as he wins ₹25 crore Onam bumper lottery3 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 10:32 PM IST
After buying lottery tickets for last 22 years, an Auto driver-cum-chef won the Onam bumper lottery worth ₹25 crore in Kerala
An auto-rickshaw driver, who was planning to go to Malaysia to work as a chef, on Sunday won the ₹25 crore Onam bumper lottery in Kerala, just a day after his application for a loan of ₹3 lakh was approved.