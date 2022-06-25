Stock market can be risky but most beginners in the stock market are not aware about the risks in the share market and how to manage those risks. Most of us are still not sure about the various trading instruments involved in buying and selling of stocks.

A Twitter user named @tony_gazillioni has shared a story of how an auto-rickshaw driver gave him tips on trading.

“Auto guy started a few min after I sat down because he wanted to wait for his setup. Shared his strategy: Pivots + ST on options charts. Enter when it breaks a level and super trend says go. Exit in 5 min. Needless to say he dgaf about bhaada," @tony_gazillioni tweeted.

Needless to say he dgaf about bhaada.#kheloindiakhelo #optionstrading pic.twitter.com/K654cTigd2 — Sir Tradesalot (@tony_gazillioni) June 24, 2022

The Twitter user shared more details about his conversation with the auto driver. “5 minute mein nikal jaane ka. Ekdum bade bade lot daalo bina darr ke" “China Russia milke plan kiya hain yeh. Inflation nahi hota toh market kaha girta," he wrote.

Sharing the details of his conversation with the auto driver, the Twitter user wrote,"Me: “main bhi Karta hoon options trading" Him: “buy ya sell?" Me: “both" Him: “arre nahi karne ka sell. 29 din paisa Banta hain ek din me saara chala jaata hain" Just amazed beyond words."

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered nearly 3,000 likes and several comments.

How the Twitterati reacted to this

One user wrote, “He is not a autowalla who is trading. He is a trader who is driving auto due to current markets."

Another tweeted, “I am 100 percent sure that he was trader first and market made him auto driver.... but trading is addiction so he is continuing this to become begger soon..."

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market’s value is already down nearly 20% from its January peak of about $3.7 trillion dollars. The unsupportive economic backdrop combined with an unprecedented exodus of foreign investors and earnings estimates that appear poised to tumble cloud the outlook for a rebound.

Sensex, Nifty on Friday

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty rose by nearly 1 per cent on Friday, extending gains for a second straight day on the back of buying in auto, banking, and energy stocks in line with firm global trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced further by 462.26 points or 0.88 per cent to settle at 52,727.98 as 23 of its constituents ended in the green. During the day, it rallied 644.15 points or 1.23 per cent to 52,909.87.

The Nifty rose by 142.60 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 15,699.25 with 39 of its scrips posting gains.