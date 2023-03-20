Auto drivers in Bengaluru to go on strike today to protest against bike taxi aggregators1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 08:31 AM IST
- According to Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union president M Manjunath, over two lakh autorickshaws will remain off roads starting from Sunday midnight to Monday midnight. The union has one of the largest membership of autorickshaw drivers in Karnataka's state capital.
Autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru to go on a strike today i.e. on 20 March in protest against private bike taxi aggregators functioning in the city. Over two lakh autorickshaws will remain off roads starting from Sunday midnight to Monday midnight, Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union president M Manjunath said.
