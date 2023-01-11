Auto Expo 2023: Shah Rukh Khan unveils the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV

Actor Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the new Hyundai Ioniq EV at the Auto Expo 2023
The car will come at an introductory price of ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and will offer a range of 631 km on single charge
Actor Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV in India at Auto Expo 2023 today. The car will come at an introductory price of ₹44.95 Lakh and will offer a range of 631km on a single charge. The introductory price will be available for only the first 500 customers. It will only be the second car in India after Kona Electric to offer an all-electric powertrain.
The megastar is currently the brand ambassador of Hyundai and has been associated with the brand for 25 years. He arrived in Delhi on Wednesday to attend the Auto Expo 2023 and unveil the Ioniq 5 EV.
He launched the car in style in his with his arms wide open in front of the car and greeting the fans gathered around. He was also heard singing the popular song ‘Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam’ from the 90s hit Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge.
Click on the image to enlarge
SRK remained at his witty best even while promoting the car and humorously asked the company officials present there to make a policy where he gets to take the cars he launches for free.
He said, “As the seniormost member of Hyundai in India… this wonderful set of people from Hyundai here to make it a company policy that whenever I come to Delhi to launch a new car, then that car I should get to take to my home for free"
The Bollywood star had appeared at the Auto Expo in the past as well. At Auto Expo 2020, he unveiled the Hyundai Creta SUV. He had revealed then that even after so many new cars coming these days, his favourite car was still the Santro.
At his humorous best, Khan said, "Now I am the corporate brand ambassador and have to talk about Creta and everything. But still my all-time favourite car is Santro."