Auto Expo 2023: Shah Rukh Khan unveils the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV

Actor Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV in India at Auto Expo 2023 today. The car will come at an introductory price of ₹44.95 Lakh and will offer a range of 631km on a single charge. The introductory price will be available for only the first 500 customers. It will only be the second car in India after Kona Electric to offer an all-electric powertrain.

