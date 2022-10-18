Auto exports to Brazil up 43.6% in April-August: EEPC India1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 04:13 PM IST
India’s engineering exports to Brazil reached its record high at $1.8 billion in 2021-22 witnessing a high compounded annual growth rate
New Delhi: Exports of automobiles to Brazil registered a 43.6% increase on a year-on-year basis during the first five months of the current fiscal and it offers a huge opportunity for the engineering sector considering the Latin American country is one of the most prominent automotive markets in the world, EEPC India chairman Arun Kumar Garodia said.