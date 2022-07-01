Auto sales in June: Kia records 60% increase, Maruti Suzuki sells 1,47,368 units

There were numerous fresh launches in the passenger vehicle sector in June, and the chip supply problem also seemed to be improving. All of this has resulted in very strong demand for passenger vehicles. The market for commercial vehicles has been boosted by pent-up demand, firming freight rates, and an increase in infrastructure activity. The two-wheeler space is the only one that has not recovered yet as the demand for weddings is declining by 10 to 15 percent month over month.

