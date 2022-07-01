Auto sales in June: Kia records 60% increase, Maruti Suzuki sells 1,47,368 units

Auto sales in June: In June, there were several brand-new debuts in the passenger vehicle industry, and the chip supply issue also appeared to be getting better.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
There were numerous fresh launches in the passenger vehicle sector in June, and the chip supply problem also seemed to be improving. All of this has resulted in very strong demand for passenger vehicles. The market for commercial vehicles has been boosted by pent-up demand, firming freight rates, and an increase in infrastructure activity. The two-wheeler space is the only one that has not recovered yet as the demand for weddings is declining by 10 to 15 percent month over month.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
There were numerous fresh launches in the passenger vehicle sector in June, and the chip supply problem also seemed to be improving. All of this has resulted in very strong demand for passenger vehicles. The market for commercial vehicles has been boosted by pent-up demand, firming freight rates, and an increase in infrastructure activity. The two-wheeler space is the only one that has not recovered yet as the demand for weddings is declining by 10 to 15 percent month over month.
Maruti Suzuki India sales in June
Maruti Suzuki India, the biggest automaker in India, said on July 1 that total wholesales increased by 5.7% in June to 1,55,857 units. In June 2021, the business had delivered 1,47,368 units to dealers, according to a statement from the company.
Maruti Suzuki India sales in June
Maruti Suzuki India, the biggest automaker in India, said on July 1 that total wholesales increased by 5.7% in June to 1,55,857 units. In June 2021, the business had delivered 1,47,368 units to dealers, according to a statement from the company.
According to the corporation, domestic sales rose 1.28 percent in May to 1,32,024 units from 1,30,348 units in June 2021. Sales of micro cars, which include the Alto and S-Presso, decreased from 17,439 units in the same month last year to 14,442 units this month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the corporation, domestic sales rose 1.28 percent in May to 1,32,024 units from 1,30,348 units in June 2021. Sales of micro cars, which include the Alto and S-Presso, decreased from 17,439 units in the same month last year to 14,442 units this month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, sales in the compact segment—which include vehicles like the Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire—rose to 77,746 units in June 2022 from 68,849 units the previous month. From 602 units in June 2021, sales of the mid-size vehicle Ciaz surged to 1,507 units last month.
However, sales in the compact segment—which include vehicles like the Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire—rose to 77,746 units in June 2022 from 68,849 units the previous month. From 602 units in June 2021, sales of the mid-size vehicle Ciaz surged to 1,507 units last month.
However, sales of utility cars, such as the Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Ertiga, fell to 18,860 units from 28,172 in the same month last year, according to MSI. According to the corporation, exports increased significantly last month, reaching 23,833 units, up from 17,020 automobiles in the same month in 2021.
However, sales of utility cars, such as the Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Ertiga, fell to 18,860 units from 28,172 in the same month last year, according to MSI. According to the corporation, exports increased significantly last month, reaching 23,833 units, up from 17,020 automobiles in the same month in 2021.
Bajaj Auto sales in June
In June, Bajaj Auto sales were unchanged from the same month in 2021, when they were 3,46,136 units, at 3,47,004 units. According to a statement released on July 1, domestic sales (of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles) fell 15% to 1,38,351 units in June from 1,61,836 units in June 2021.However, exports increased 13% to 2,08,653 units in June 2021 above 1,84,300 automobiles.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bajaj Auto sales in June
In June, Bajaj Auto sales were unchanged from the same month in 2021, when they were 3,46,136 units, at 3,47,004 units. According to a statement released on July 1, domestic sales (of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles) fell 15% to 1,38,351 units in June from 1,61,836 units in June 2021.However, exports increased 13% to 2,08,653 units in June 2021 above 1,84,300 automobiles.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3,15,948 automobiles were sold in total, including exports, in June 2022, an increase of 2% over 3,10,578 units in the same month the previous year. However, according to the announcement, domestic two-wheeler sales decreased 20%, to 1,25,083 vehicles, from 1,55,640 units in June 2021.
3,15,948 automobiles were sold in total, including exports, in June 2022, an increase of 2% over 3,10,578 units in the same month the previous year. However, according to the announcement, domestic two-wheeler sales decreased 20%, to 1,25,083 vehicles, from 1,55,640 units in June 2021.
In comparison to the same month last year, when 1,54,938 vehicles were exported, two-wheeler exports increased by 23% to 1,90,865 units. When compared to the 35,558 vehicles sold in June 2021, total sales of commercial vehicles fell 13% in a single month to 31,056 units, the business reported.
In comparison to the same month last year, when 1,54,938 vehicles were exported, two-wheeler exports increased by 23% to 1,90,865 units. When compared to the 35,558 vehicles sold in June 2021, total sales of commercial vehicles fell 13% in a single month to 31,056 units, the business reported.
On July 1, Kia India recorded its highest-ever monthly wholesales at 24,024 units in June, representing a 60% increase over the same time in 2021. In June 2021, the carmaker had delivered 15,015 cars to dealers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kia India sales in June
On July 1, Kia India recorded its highest-ever monthly wholesales at 24,024 units in June, representing a 60% increase over the same time in 2021. In June 2021, the carmaker had delivered 15,015 cars to dealers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The business claimed that it dispatched 1,21,808 units in the domestic market during the first half of 2022, surpassing the milestone of one lakh sales. With 8,388 and 7,895 units, respectively, Seltos and Carens continued to be the top contributors to Kia's overall sales in June. 7,455 and 285 units came from Sonet and Carnival, respectively.
The business claimed that it dispatched 1,21,808 units in the domestic market during the first half of 2022, surpassing the milestone of one lakh sales. With 8,388 and 7,895 units, respectively, Seltos and Carens continued to be the top contributors to Kia's overall sales in June. 7,455 and 285 units came from Sonet and Carnival, respectively.
"Despite the global supply chain constraints, we are still managing to achieve milestones in record time," Kia India Vice President & Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.
"Despite the global supply chain constraints, we are still managing to achieve milestones in record time," Kia India Vice President & Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.
The company is well aware of the lengthening wait times for its model range, and it is making the necessary adjustments to production to speed up delivery to customers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The company is well aware of the lengthening wait times for its model range, and it is making the necessary adjustments to production to speed up delivery to customers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MG Motor India sales in June
MG Motor India stated on Friday that its retail sales increased by 27% to 4,503 units in June. 3,558 units had been sold at retail by the corporation during the same month last year.
MG Motor India sales in June
MG Motor India stated on Friday that its retail sales increased by 27% to 4,503 units in June. 3,558 units had been sold at retail by the corporation during the same month last year.
The company said in a statement that the sales momentum that is seen across all models is the result of some improvement in chip availability, despite the fact that the prognosis is still limited due to supply-chain bottlenecks and significant logistical challenges.
The company said in a statement that the sales momentum that is seen across all models is the result of some improvement in chip availability, despite the fact that the prognosis is still limited due to supply-chain bottlenecks and significant logistical challenges.
With continuous monthly bookings of over 4,000 and 1,000 units, respectively, the company's flagship brands, the Hector SUV and electric SUV ZS EV, continue to enjoy high consumer demand. The production and supply chain concerns will be addressed, according to MG Motor India, which also expects a gradual improvement in the situation in the second half of 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With continuous monthly bookings of over 4,000 and 1,000 units, respectively, the company's flagship brands, the Hector SUV and electric SUV ZS EV, continue to enjoy high consumer demand. The production and supply chain concerns will be addressed, according to MG Motor India, which also expects a gradual improvement in the situation in the second half of 2022.