NEW DELHI : New Delhi: The automobile industry witnessed a strong start to 2023 with retail sales across segments, including passenger and commercial vehicles, and three-wheelers, surpassing the 2020 pre-pandemic levels in January.

However, declining income of rural households continued to impact sentiments of two-wheeler buyers, resulting in 13% lower sales during January from a year ago, vehicle registration data compiled by Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (Fada) showed.

Vehicle registration was up 14% in the month, with all segments rising year-on-year. Registrations of two- and three-wheelers, tractors, passenger and commercial vehicles grew 10%, 59%, 22%, 8% and 16%, respectively.

With improving semiconductor supply, automobile dealers expect waiting periods for passenger vehicles to shorten as inventories rise. “Passenger vehicles continued to perform well in January with 22% year-on-year growth, 10% compared with January 2021, and 8% from the pre-covid month of January 2020. Srtrong enquiry levels, a healthy order-book, and improving supplies are helping this segment, but entry-level is still feeling the pinch. Besides, while waiting period for some models have reduced, compact SUVs, SUVs and luxury vehicles still have minimum wait of two-three months," Fada said in a statement. For two-wheelers, decline in spending on Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the budget for FY24 and a lower rate of income tax may provide mixed demand cue to rural and urban markets. February sees higher demand for two-wheelers, but fewer auspicious days for weddings may adversely impact demand, BNP Paribas said in a report. Two-wheeler exports fell amid global recessionary fears and unfavourable currency movements impacting demand.