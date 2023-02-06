Home / Companies / News /  Auto sales surpass pre-covid peak, 2Ws lag
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: The automobile industry witnessed a strong start to 2023 with retail sales across segments, including passenger and commercial vehicles, and three-wheelers, surpassing the 2020 pre-pandemic levels in January.

However, declining income of rural households continued to impact sentiments of two-wheeler buyers, resulting in 13% lower sales during January from a year ago, vehicle registration data compiled by Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (Fada) showed.

Vehicle registration was up 14% in the month, with all segments rising year-on-year. Registrations of two- and three-wheelers, tractors, passenger and commercial vehicles grew 10%, 59%, 22%, 8% and 16%, respectively.

With improving semiconductor supply, automobile dealers expect waiting periods for passenger vehicles to shorten as inventories rise. “Passenger vehicles continued to perform well in January with 22% year-on-year growth, 10% compared with January 2021, and 8% from the pre-covid month of January 2020. Srtrong enquiry levels, a healthy order-book, and improving supplies are helping this segment, but entry-level is still feeling the pinch. Besides, while waiting period for some models have reduced, compact SUVs, SUVs and luxury vehicles still have minimum wait of two-three months," Fada said in a statement. For two-wheelers, decline in spending on Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the budget for FY24 and a lower rate of income tax may provide mixed demand cue to rural and urban markets. February sees higher demand for two-wheelers, but fewer auspicious days for weddings may adversely impact demand, BNP Paribas said in a report. Two-wheeler exports fell amid global recessionary fears and unfavourable currency movements impacting demand.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alisha Sachdev

Alisha Sachdev is an assistant editor with Mint based in Delhi. She reports on the auto and mobility sector, with a special focus on emerging clean mobility technologies. She also focusses on developing multimedia properties for Mint and currently hosts the 'In A Minute' series and the Mint Primer podcast. Previously, she has worked with CNBC-TV18 and NDTV.
