Auto sales surpass pre-covid peak, 2Ws lag

With improving semiconductor supply, automobile dealers expect waiting periods for passenger vehicles to shorten as inventories rise. “Passenger vehicles continued to perform well in January with 22% year-on-year growth, 10% compared with January 2021, and 8% from the pre-covid month of January 2020. Srtrong enquiry levels, a healthy order-book, and improving supplies are helping this segment, but entry-level is still feeling the pinch. Besides, while waiting period for some models have reduced, compact SUVs, SUVs and luxury vehicles still have minimum wait of two-three months," Fada said in a statement. For two-wheelers, decline in spending on Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the budget for FY24 and a lower rate of income tax may provide mixed demand cue to rural and urban markets. February sees higher demand for two-wheelers, but fewer auspicious days for weddings may adversely impact demand, BNP Paribas said in a report. Two-wheeler exports fell amid global recessionary fears and unfavourable currency movements impacting demand.