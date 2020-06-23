Auto suppliers see major challenges in OEMs' plan of ramping up production

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Component manufacturers are concerned about substantial increase in manpower costs due to exodus of skilled labourers and sanitation-related expenses to prevent covid-19 infections. This has hurting output at a time when leading automakers across segments are planning significant ramp up in production.

For component manufacturing companies, manpower is the second biggest cost after raw material. Thus an increase in labour cost coupled with sanitization-related expenses will adversely impact already stretched balance sheets of auto parts manufacturers.

Domestic sales of vehicles across categories is likely to drop by 25% to 35% in the current fiscal, according to Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Given the bleak demand outlook and rising costs, auto component manufacturers might find it difficult to match production in line with the forecast of top Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Automakers like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd are eyeing an increase in production to almost 70%-80% of pre-covid-19 level in the coming months.

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, plans to ramp up manufacturing to more than 100,000 units from July. While, Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker, is also eying a faster ramp-up of production to almost 4.5 lakh to 5 lakh units in the near future.

“Manpower cost in certain parts of Maharashtra has gone up tremendously by almost 30%-35% in cases of high skilled labourers. Also due to the sanitisation and social distancing norms, output has suffered, since assembly lines which were operated by 6-7 workers are now being operated by just 3-4 people, said Sanjeev Vashdev, founder and managing director, Flash Electronics Ltd, one of the country’s largest manufacturers of electronic parts for two-wheelers.

According to a top executive at tier one parts supplier, the implementation of sanitization and social distancing processes, to ensure safety of employees while following the government guidelines, is translating into an additional cost of up to 6% of total revenue.

"Also, the Maharashtra government has recently increased electricity charges by 7%-8% which will further increase costs for suppliers. The recently announced schemes, for creating jobs in rural areas, will further impede movement of migrant labourers back to the cities," Vashdev said.

Almost 70% of the total workforce employed by auto component manufacturers is on a contractual basis. The hiring takes place according to the demand in the market and forecasts made by the OEMs.

“Labour migration will impact vendors because they use far more contractual labour than us. It could impact our production," said R C Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki in a post-earnings conference call.

According to a top executive at one of Maruti’s tier-1 vendors, the shortage of availability of skilled labourers has led to the existing ones being paid at least 15%-20% more which is a huge increase in cost for a company under current circumstances.

“The demand in the market in the last two months has been almost zero and most vendors had no income. Also, the sanitization efforts and social distancing norms are also increasing cost and because of that the number of people working in factory also had to be reduced. For example, places like canteens have to be operated for longer duration now, which also adds to the cost," added the executive requesting anonymity.

“Every government department is making their own rules with respect to covid-19. Getting manpower back at work at our plants in Chakan (near Pune) as we ramp up operations basis our customers’ demands is turning out to be a challenge. Even DME (direct management entry) and NEEM (national employability enhancement mission) trainees aren’t willing to join," said Aditya Bhartia, managing director, Advik Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd, a supplier of components such as oil pumps, drum gear shifters, fuel cocks and others.

As a supplier to key two-wheeler manufacturers including Bajaj Auto Ltd, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) and others, Advik Hi-Tech has restored production at about 70% capacity utilization.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via