Auto-debit defaults decline in February: NPCI data

Bounce rate, or the percentage of failed transactions by volume, was at 31% and 31.5% in January and February 2020, respectively. By value, the pre-covid bounce rate was around 25%. In subsequent months, repayment failures surged amid job losses. In value terms, it was at 27% in February, down from 29% in December. This data on the National Automated Clearing House platform is for inter-bank mandates or those between a bank and a non-bank lender.

