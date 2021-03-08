Automakers and their component manufacturers will witness significant increase in net profit in fiscal 2022 on the back of robust recovery in retail sales due to gradual improvement in the economy and increased customer preference for personal mobility to avoid Covid-19 infection.

Passenger vehicle and two-wheeler manufactures like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, and others had either reported an unprecedented net loss or marginal net profit in the June quarter when sales and production came to a halt because of the lockdown measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

From September though most of these manufacturers have been witnessing steady increase in retail sales, which also helped them report significant improvement in revenues and net profit for the December quarter.

Vehicle manufacturers across segments had witnessed continuous decline in sales from the second half of FY19 due to economic slowdown triggered by the bankruptcy of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd and increase in prices of vehicles as a result of transition to the new safety and Bharat Stage 6 emission norms.

In addition to the low base of last year, gradual pick in economic activity and continued preference for personal mobility will boost sales and as a consequence the financials of automakers. Also with unlocking of economies across the globe, auto makers and components manufacturers are also expected to witness increase in exports which is expected to boost their operating profit and margins.

In expectation of recovery in sales, manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Kia Motors India and others have decided to increases output to record levels which will also help them improve their profitability.

“Growth in the Indian PV industry has undershot expectations over the past five years (FY15-20: 1.3% volume CAGR). This is attributed to several factors, including weaker economic growth, stringent financing, regulatory impact on cost in FY19/FY20, and COVID19," said analysts of Motilal Oswal Instituional Equities in a note. "We expect industry volumes to recover from the low base of FY21, driven by high aspirations, improving affordability, and low penetration (less than 30 cars per 1,000 population). We estimate 7% PV industry volume CAGR over FY20-25 (on a low base of ~7.7% CAGR decline over FY18-20)."

