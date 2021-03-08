Automakers, component suppliers to see substantial growth in FY22

“Growth in the Indian PV industry has undershot expectations over the past five years (FY15-20: 1.3% volume CAGR). This is attributed to several factors, including weaker economic growth, stringent financing, regulatory impact on cost in FY19/FY20, and COVID19," said analysts of Motilal Oswal Instituional Equities in a note. "We expect industry volumes to recover from the low base of FY21, driven by high aspirations, improving affordability, and low penetration (less than 30 cars per 1,000 population). We estimate 7% PV industry volume CAGR over FY20-25 (on a low base of ~7.7% CAGR decline over FY18-20)."