Automakers ready for crash testing under Bharat NCAP

NEW DELHI : Maruti Suzuki , Mahindra & Mahindra & Hyundai Motor India are among automakers that have offered initially at least a dozen vehicle models for testing under India’s first crash-test safety rating programme, which is modelled after the Global NCAP, according to industry officials.

The government’s Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) will award a star rating out of five for adult and child occupant protection respectively to passenger vehicles based on their performance in a crash test at a speed of 64 kmph. The test, which is completely voluntary for automobile companies, will begin from October. The tests will be similar those conducted by London-based safety watchdog Global NCAP as well as Euro NCAP, with an aim to make safer vehicles for consumers in India, home to the world’s deadliest roads.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s top passenger vehicle maker, said it will volunteer three models—the Grand Vitara, Brezza and Baleno. This would be a first for the carmaker as it hasn’t so far volunteered any of its cars to be tested under GNCAP. Sport-utility vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra, which has received either 4- or 5-star ratings for all its new SUVs such as the XUV700 and Scorpio-N when tested under GNCAP, will also volunteer to obtain a BNCAP rating.

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second-largest passenger vehicle maker, too will volunteer “at least" three of its “popular" models to be tested under the BNCAP.

The programme will test the base variants of popular passenger vehicles and only award ratings based on the performance of the base variant, in case higher-end models, are tested as well.

“The BNCAP, being a government programme, lends a lot of objectivity and authenticity to the testing process. It is in the spirit of customer empowerment and enabling them to make informed choices that we, as market leaders, decided to offer some of our current models for the tests right away," said Rahul Bharti, executive officer, corporate affairs, Maruti Suzuki. “Any car that is launched in India follows the mandatory safety standards set by the government which are themselves aligned globally. BNCAP measures additional safety over and above this compliance level. We welcome this initiative of the government and will offer at least three models for BNCAP testing in the first lot itself. At the same time, we would request all users to fasten seat belts whether in the front or rear seats as that is the most critical factor in keeping passengers safe," he added.

Velusamy R., chief of global product development at M&M said the “Bharat NCAP is a really good way forward for India to define safety goals for passenger vehicles. We will participate in the programme and our SUVs have scored 4 or 5 stars in the Global NCAP too."

The crash tests will be conducted at the government’s automotive labs which currently handle vehicle homologation tests. However, the fully-functional labs, which can conduct tests under BNCAP are the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) in Pune, the Global Automotive Research Centre (GARC) in Chennai, and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) in Manesar, Haryana, according to the Center for Advancement of Road Traffic Safety (CARTS).

“An amalgamation of Indian and international parameters to assess the safety standards of cars through a robust crash testing process, the BNCAP will help consumers make informed choices concerning vehicular safety. Currently voluntary, BNCAP assessment safety rating, available for both manufactured and imported light motor vehicles, will prove to be instrumental towards engineering a shift in consumer behaviour and is a welcome step towards making roads across India safer. This programme offers mutual benefit for consumers and manufacturers. It will ensure fewer casualties and injuries, lessening the strain on healthcare and insurance sectors and fostering a positive societal impact by reducing trauma caused by road traffic injuries and deaths. Manufacturers will also gain by enhancing their brand reputation through consumer-centric practices, enjoying higher consumer loyalty. Additionally, this programme will position India as an innovation hub for vehicle safety." said Piyush Tewari, founder and chief executive, SaveLIFE Foundation and Carts.