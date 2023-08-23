Automakers ready for crash testing under Bharat NCAP
SummaryThe government’s Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) will award a star rating out of five for adult and child occupant protection respectively to passenger vehicles based on their performance in a crash test at a speed of 64 kmph
NEW DELHI : Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra & Hyundai Motor India are among automakers that have offered initially at least a dozen vehicle models for testing under India’s first crash-test safety rating programme, which is modelled after the Global NCAP, according to industry officials.