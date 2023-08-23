Automakers ready for crash testing under Bharat NCAP

“The BNCAP, being a government programme, lends a lot of objectivity and authenticity to the testing process. It is in the spirit of customer empowerment and enabling them to make informed choices that we, as market leaders, decided to offer some of our current models for the tests right away," said Rahul Bharti, executive officer, corporate affairs, Maruti Suzuki. “Any car that is launched in India follows the mandatory safety standards set by the government which are themselves aligned globally. BNCAP measures additional safety over and above this compliance level. We welcome this initiative of the government and will offer at least three models for BNCAP testing in the first lot itself. At the same time, we would request all users to fasten seat belts whether in the front or rear seats as that is the most critical factor in keeping passengers safe," he added.