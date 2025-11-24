China-led magnet imports more than halve. Automakers see no turning back
Imports of finished and unfinished permanent magnets, largely made of rare-earth metals, fell 56% over a year earlier to 16,281 tonnes during the April to September period.
NEW DELHI : The import of permanent magnets, primarily sourced from China, more than halved in the first six months of the financial year 2026 due to Beijing’s export restrictions and Indian automakers beginning to permanently shift away from heavy rare earths.