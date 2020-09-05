Automakers, suppliers should join hands to make India manufacturing hub: Experts

“It is up to all of us to switch gears and race ahead and grab all opportunities when we are called upon as leaders to shape our own future. We are an integral part in achieving a self-reliant country by designing a new future," said Pawan Munjal, managing director and chief executive, Hero MotoCorp. "I believe going forward our sector can be the growth engine for bringing alive the Atmanirbhar Bharat. It is through this principle our industry has the opportunity to become a global hub in the very near future."