Automakers tie up with banks, NBFCs to lure customers with schemes

The country’s largest vehicle maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, has partnered with lenders like ICICI Bank Ltd to offer monthly installments of ₹899 on a loan amount of ₹1 lakh for the first three months. Another scheme helps customers pay EMI as low as ₹1,797 per ₹1 lakh during the tenure, barring the last instalment when the customer will pay one-fourth of the loan amount.