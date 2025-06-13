Automakers urge Indian govt for diplomatic outreach to China for rare earths
Summary
The Indian auto industry is pushing for government intervention with China to resolve the rare earth export issue. Meetings with officials have occurred, focusing on securing licenses for magnets, as automakers face production cuts due to shortages linked to trade tensions with China.
New Delhi/Mumbai: Having failed to secure a meeting with China’s commerce ministry despite receiving visas, Indian automakers have now sought the central government’s intervention, according to two industry executives aware of the matter.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story