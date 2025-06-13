Automakers urge Indian govt for diplomatic outreach to China for rare earths

Also read | Maruti Suzuki pulls back on EV push amid rare earths crisis

During the consultations, automakers also cited examples of authorities from the west reaching out to Chinese officials, including US President Donald Trump and European Union trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič, the first executive cited above said. To be sure, apart from the US and China reaching an agreement on a trade framework that may help in sorting the matter, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Sunday that it is willing to fast-track applications of European Union firms.