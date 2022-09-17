Popular automobile firm JBM Group was allegedly duped of over ₹1 crore by a fraudster who sent fake messages to the firm's chief financial officer in the name of its vice chairman, said police on 17 September. The fraudster also got the money transferred in seven bank account.

Following the incident an FIR has been registered in the matter at the cyber crime police station.

Chief Financial Officer of JBM Group Vivek Gupta filed a complaint with the police that on 16 September he received messages on WhatsApp requesting to transfer certain sums to bank accounts indicated in the messages.

“The fraudster claimed to be JBM Group vice chairman Nishant Arya. The WhatsApp profile picture of the caller displayed Arya's photograph. On verifying the number on Truecaller, it reflected that the number belonged to Arya. Since, I was informed by the sender that he is busy in an important meeting, I could not directly call to make any further enquiry," Gupta said in his complaint.

"I carried out the instructions of the sender under the bona fide impression that the instructions were coming from my superior Nishant Arya who needed to effectuate these transactions which were both very important and extremely urgent. The sums were transferred from two entities of the JBM Group, namely JBM Industries and JBM Auto. At the request of the sender, the UTR numbers confirming such transfers were also shared on the same WhatsApp chat," Gupta added.

The JBM Group CFO said eight transactions totalling ₹1,11,71,696 were made in seven different bank accounts.

"The FIR has been registered against the unidentified fraudster under section 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) of IPC and Section 66-D of IT Act at cyber crime police station," Inspector Om Prakash said

With PTI inputs.