The base rate for taxi rides would increase by ₹15, while the proposed increase in three-wheeler charges for every kilometre will climb by ₹1.50, officials said on July 1. These price increases will soon affect auto-rickshaw and taxi fares in the nation's capital. The idea to raise the rates has received preliminary approval and would probably be discussed by the cabinet at the upcoming meeting, they added.

According to sources, the taxi tariffs were last changed in 2013 and the committee took into account the rise in CNG costs over the previous nine years as well as the rise in the cost of vehicle replacement parts.

The government's intention to raise the fares was revealed by Kailash Gahlot, the minister of transport for Delhi. The officials claim that the cost of CNG has increased, making the fare increase necessary. A 13-person committee to review fares had been established by the government in April.

The committee had suggested raising the fare for taxis by up to 60% and raising the price of three-wheelers by Re 1 per kilometre. In May, it turned in its report. The officials announced that the metre down fees, which had previously been set at ₹25, would now be ₹30. After that, every kilometre will cost Rs. 11 rather than Rs. 9.50.

The metre down fee for taxis will also increase from Rs. 25 to Rs. 40. The per-kilometer fare for non-AC taxis would increase to Rs. 17 from Rs. 14 while the per-kilometer fare for AC taxis will increase to Rs. 20 from Rs.

App-based aggregators had already hiked their prices while there had been no revision in the prices of auto-rickshaws and taxis, whose fares are regulated by the government.

"Based on the recommendations, we will be hiking the fares after Cabinet approval," Gahlot told PTI.

Within a period of more than six months, the cost of CNG increased to ₹75.61 per kilogramme. On January 1st of this year, it was ₹52.04. Before presenting its suggestions, the committee's members took cabs and auto-rickshaws to get a feel for the drivers' attitudes.

The committee, according to the officials, had also taken into account other considerations, such as competition from cab aggregators and the consumer price index, while coming up with its recommendations.

(With PTI inputs)