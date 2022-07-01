Auto-rickshaw, taxi fares to increase in Delhi2 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 10:00 PM IST
Auto-rickshaw and taxi rides are likely to get costlier in Delhi.
The base rate for taxi rides would increase by ₹15, while the proposed increase in three-wheeler charges for every kilometre will climb by ₹1.50, officials said on July 1. These price increases will soon affect auto-rickshaw and taxi fares in the nation's capital. The idea to raise the rates has received preliminary approval and would probably be discussed by the cabinet at the upcoming meeting, they added.