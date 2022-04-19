This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The strike called by drivers attached to ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Ola demanding subsidy on CNG prices and revision of fare rates entered its second day today
In what came as a partial relief for the commuters in the national capital, the auto-rickshaw and yellow-black taxi unions, which were a part of the strike on Monday, have decided to postpone their stir bringing much-needed relief to Delhiites
Ravi Rathore, president of Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association Delhi, which represents drivers attached to app-based cab aggregators, said a decision on whether to continue the strike or postpone it will be taken in the evening.
"Ola, Uber cabs will not ply on the roads today. We will also hold a protest at Jantar Mantar later in the day to press for our demands. A call on the future course of action will taken after the protest in the evening," Rathore told PTI.
As the app-based cabs remained off the roads, several people faced difficulties due to non-availability of rides and surge pricing.
"I am trying to book a cab for my office in Noida Film City from Mayur Vihar but the fare is high due to the strike. I usually pay around ₹300, but today the estimated fare is around ₹700," a commuter Nilesh Kumar said.
However, the impact of the strike was minimised on Tuesday due to auto-rickshaws and yellow-black taxis resuming services.