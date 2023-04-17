Avalanche alert in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours

Avalanche alert in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours2 min read . 05:35 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Sunday issued an avalanche warning for 4 districts in the next 24 hours.
An Avalanche warning has been issued in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that a 'low danger level' avalanche is likely to occur above 3200 to 3500 meters above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Bandipora, and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours.
The disaster management authority has advised people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas for safety purposes till further orders.
Yesterday, four vehicles were buried under snow following an avalanche near the Zojila pass in Ladakh's Kargil district. The vehicles' occupants escaped unhurt. The avalanche struck near Shaitani Nallah along the 434-km Srinagar-Leh National Highway.
Earlier in February this year, two foreigners were killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg. And, at least 19 stranded tourists from overseas and 2 local guides were rescued.
Baramulla police informed through a statement that three teams, comprising twenty-one foreigners and two local guides, went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing. The skiing teams were trapped in Hapatkhud Kangdori, situated in Gulmarg, where they went skiing.
In a joint operation, personnel of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in February rescued a man buried under a pile of snow after an avalanche in Kupwara.
Last week, the bodies of three students were recovered from an avalanche in Italy.
Rescue crews recovered the bodies of three students training to be Alpine guides who were caught in an avalanche along Italy’s northwest border with France.
The three students of the national council of Italian Alpine Guides were on a training run when the avalanche hit. Their teacher-guide also was caught in the avalanche but survived and sounded the alarm.
