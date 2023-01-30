Avalanche alert in these Jammu and Kashmir regions in next 24 hours1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Avalanches with a high danger level are likely to occur above 2500 m above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar & Poonch districts
Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday issued an alert of a high-danger level avalanche in several regions in the next 24 hours.
