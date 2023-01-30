Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday issued an alert of a high-danger level avalanche in several regions in the next 24 hours.

The JKDMA in a statement said, avalanches with a high danger level are likely to occur above 2500 m above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar & Poonch districts in next 24 hours. Medium danger level avalanche likely to occur above 1500 to 2500 m over Bandipore, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam & Ramban districts in next 24 hours.

Jammu and Kashmir region has been receiving very heavy snowfall since Sunday evening. Srinagar received fresh snowfall this morning after the mercury dropped to a minimum of minus 2 degrees celsius on Sunday night.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked on Monday due to heavy rains and shooting stones at Panthyal in the Ramban district, a senior official said.

"Intensity of shooting stones increases at Panthyal, Ramban on National Highway-44, which remains blocked. Wait for more updates. Travelling is highly unadvisable," tweeted Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Zia.

Srinagar and the nearby areas were covered in a thick blanket of snow due to which the local traffic and the normal life of the area got affected, according to some locals.

