Avalanche alert in these Jammu and Kashmir regions in next 24 hours

The JKDMA in a statement said, avalanches with a high danger level are likely to occur above 2500 m above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar & Poonch districts in next 24 hours. Medium danger level avalanche likely to occur above 1500 to 2500 m over Bandipore, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam & Ramban districts in next 24 hours.