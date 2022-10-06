Avalanche: Body count rises in Uttarakhand, death toll expected to go further up2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 07:18 PM IST
Avalanche in Uttarakhand: Death toll in avalanche in Indian Himalayas has risen to 16.
On October 6, 12 trainee mountaineers' remains were found by rescuers in northern India, raising the total number of confirmed fatalities from an avalanche in the Himalayas to 16, according to the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM).