Avalanche: Body count rises in Uttarakhand, death toll expected to go further up

Nayab Subedar Anil Kumar was one of the 14 injured mountain climbers who were transported to the district hospital by rescuers from the NIM basecamp. The party of climbers, many of whom are still missing, were being led by the NIM instructor when they were struck by a big avalanche as they descended from the Draupadi Ka Danda-II peak in Uttarkashi.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}