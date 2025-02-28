Badrinath avalanche: Glacier burst traps 55 under snow on National Highway; many feared dead

Badrinath avalanche: A glacier blast in Uttarakhand triggered an avalanche near Badrinath Dham in the Chamoli district, where over 55 workers are feared to be trapped. Officials said on Friday that the workers are likely trapped under the snow.

The incident was reported from the state National Highway connecting Mana to Ghastoli. According to Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, the avalanche buried a camp of the Border Roads Organisation between Mana and Badrinath.

According to a PTI report, the 57 labourers trapped under the snow were working for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The incident happened while they were doing construction work in the area.

As per reports, while 10 workers managed to come out safely, the others got trapped under snow.

According to ANI, the 10 rescued workers have been sent to the army camp near Mana but are in critical condition.

“A massive avalanche has occurred near the Border Roads Organisation camp in the border area of ​​Mana in which 57 workers engaged in road construction have been trapped. Out of these workers, 10 workers have been rescued and sent to the army camp near Mana in critical condition,” Uttarakhand Police Headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharne was quoted as saying by ANI.

On the other hand, BRO (Border Roads Organisation) Executive Engineer CR Meena confirmed to ANI that 57 workers were present at the spot at the time of the incident.

Three to four ambulances have also been sent. However, heavy snowfall is disrupting rescue services and preventing rescuers from reaching the spot.

Badrinath avalanche: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami takes note Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took note of the incident, saying that rescue operations are being carried out.

“Sad news was received about many workers being buried under avalanche during the construction work being carried out by BRO near Mana village in Chamoli district. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by ITBP, BRO and other rescue teams. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal for the safety of all the labour brothers,” he said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have left for the accident spot amid continuing snowfall and rain.