Avalanche in Himachal's Kinnaur blocks highway; affects 250 roads across state2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 05:52 PM IST
256 roads, including four national highways, were shut by snowfall in different regions of the state, according to the authorities
The Hindustan-Tibet route was blocked on Thursday after an avalanche struck the Himachal Pradesh area of Kinnaur, according to officials. Efforts are being made to reopen National Highway 5 as the avalanche struck close to Tinku nullah in Pooh.
