The Hindustan-Tibet route was blocked on Thursday after an avalanche struck the Himachal Pradesh area of Kinnaur, according to officials. Efforts are being made to reopen National Highway 5 as the avalanche struck close to Tinku nullah in Pooh.

256 roads, including four national highways, were shut by snowfall in different regions of the state, according to the authorities.

According to the authorities, snowfall caused the closure of National Highway (NH) 3 near Rohtang Pass, NH 305 near Jalori Pass, NH 505 from Gramphu to Lossar, and NH 5 in Pooh.

The largest number of roads closed in Lahaul and Spiti with 137 roads being affected. Authorities reported that 53 roads were blocked in Chamba, 33 in Kullu, 13 in Shimla, 6 in Sirmaur, 5 in Kinnaur, and 1 in Mandi.

In addition, 1,024 transformers have also been affected.

Heavy precipitation in the hill state

Approximately 20 cm of snow fell in Gondla, 12 cm in Kothi, 10 cm in Khadrala, 9 cm in Keylong, 8 cm in Keylong, 7 cm in Kalpa, 7 cm in Sangla, and 5 cm each in Shillaroo and Tissa, according to the meteorological department.

The weather service reported that intermittent showers also pounded various areas of Himachal Pradesh. With 88 mm of rainfall, Kheri was the wettest location in the state. Rainfall totals were 43 mm at Saloni, 29 mm at Dharmshala, 26 mm at Sangrah, 24 cm at Jogindernagar, 22 cm at Nadaun, 20 cm at Mehre, 14 mm at Jatton Barrage, 12 mm at Ghamroor, and 10 mm at Baijnath.

Yellow alert issued

The meteorological office has issued a "yellow" alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorm on 29 and 30 January in the lowlands, low hills, and isolated locations over mid and high hills.

From 28 to 30 January, it has forecast that the area would see rain, and a new western disturbance is anticipated to move toward the state.

Authorities have urged farmers to prevent waterlogging, which can lead to plant rot or poor germination in wheat and vegetables.

(With inputs from PTI)