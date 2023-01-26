Avalanche in Himachal's Kinnaur blocks highway; affects 250 roads across state

The weather service reported that intermittent showers also pounded various areas of Himachal Pradesh. With 88 mm of rainfall, Kheri was the wettest location in the state. Rainfall totals were 43 mm at Saloni, 29 mm at Dharmshala, 26 mm at Sangrah, 24 cm at Jogindernagar, 22 cm at Nadaun, 20 cm at Mehre, 14 mm at Jatton Barrage, 12 mm at Ghamroor, and 10 mm at Baijnath.