As per NIM principal Amit Bisht, ten bodies have so far been spotted, with the State Disaster Management Authority confirming four deaths.
The Uttarakhand Police on 5 October have released a list of Nehru Mountaineering Institute trainees who are being searched after an avalanche hit the Draupadi Ka Danda - II mountain peak.
A 41-member team from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) were trapped when an avalanche struck at Mount Draupadi Ka Danda-2 peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, NIM principal Amit Bisht said.
The avalanche occurred at 8.45 am, he said.
As per the Uttarakhand government, 5-member team of SDRF & 3 NIM instructors were dropped by helicopter at Dokriani glacier. "IAF has apprised that trainee mountaineers hit by an avalanche are trapped at 17,000ft. Rescue operation to resume today morning, the government said.
After the avalance hit, NIM released a statement saying, "The course arrived at Base Camp on September 25. As per the training schedule on October 4, the course moved for High Altitude Navigation and height gain to Mount Draupadi ka Danda-II (5670m) at 4.00 am while returning back from the mountain peak the Advance Mountaineering Course was met with an avalanche occurred above camp-1 in which 34 trainees and 7 mountaineering instructors were caught under avalanche at 08:45 hrs."
It added, "The Rescue work is in progress as of now four bodies have been recovered. SDRF, NDRF and Indian Air Force are helping in the rescue."
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a tweet that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and a team of mountaineers from the NIM have launched the rescue operations.
"Rapid relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army and ITBP personnel along with the team of NIM to rescue the trainees trapped in the avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak at the earliest," said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in a tweet.
The chief minister also spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the phone and sought the help of the army in expediting rescue operations.
