The Jammu Kashmir Disaster Management Authority has warned of a possible low-level danger avalanche above 2,800 to 3,000 meters above sea level in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The areas at risk include Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Kupwara, Poonch, Ramban, Reasi, Anantnag, and Kulgam. Residents have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas until further notice.

In February, an avalanche in Gulmarg claimed the lives of two foreigners, while 19 others and two local guides were rescued. The tourists were skiing in Hapatkhud Kangdori when they became trapped, prompting a joint rescue operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the tourism department.

Another man was rescued from a pile of snow after an avalanche in Kupwara, thanks to the efforts of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

It is crucial to heed avalanche warnings and follow guidelines and precautions issued by authorities. Residents of the affected areas should prioritize their safety and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

