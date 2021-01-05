Avalanche warnings issued for higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir

Avalanche warnings issued for higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 08:43 PM IST
- A medium-level avalanche warning has been issued for the higher reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara and Bandipora districts
- People living in these avalanche-prone areas have been advised not to venture out to avoid loss of lives
SRINAGAR : The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (DMA) issued fresh medium and low-level avalanche warnings for the higher reaches of the avalanche-prone areas in the Union Territory on Tuesday.
An official spokesperson said a medium-level avalanche warning has been issued for the higher reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara and Bandipora districts, besides the Waltengu Nad, south and north portals of the Jawahar Tunnel, Verinag, Kapran, Chowkibal-NC Pass, Gurez, Dawar and Neeru areas.
"Similarly, a low-level avalanche warning has been issued for the upper reaches of Udhampur, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Sonamarg-Zojila, Z-Gali-Kalaroose, Kanzalwan, Tangmarg and Gulmarg," he added.
People living in these avalanche-prone areas have been advised not to venture out to avoid loss of lives, the spokesperson said.
