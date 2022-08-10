Avalon Technologies files IPO papers: All you need to know

Avalon Technologies files IPO papers: All you need to know1 min read . 10 Aug 2022
Avalon Technologies filed DRHP for the IPO on August 9.
Avalon Technologies, a provider of electronic manufacturing services, has submitted preliminary paperwork to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in order to raise ₹1,025 crore through an Initial public offering (IPO).
According to the draught red herring prospectus (DRHP) submitted on Tuesday, the IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares valued up to ₹400 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) by the promoters and current shareholders totaling up to ₹625 crore.
If a pre-IPO placement is made, the business may think about raising ₹80 crore through it, which would limit the size of the fresh issue. The proceeds from the new offer would go toward paying down debt, providing the necessary working capital, and other general company reasons.
It has 12 manufacturing facilities spread out across India and the United States. Its operational revenue stood at ₹840 crore as of fiscal 2022, and as of June 30, 2022, its order book was valued at ₹1,039 crore.
The merchant bankers for this IPO are JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisors, IIFL Securities, Nomura Financial Advisory, and Securities (India) Private Limited.
Also Read: Syrma share sale to offer cues for IPO fence-sitters
Avalon was founded in 1999 and offers end-to-end solutions for the electronic manufacturing industry. Among its most important customers are Kyosan India, Zonar Systems Inc., Collins Aerospace, eInfochips, The US Malabar Company, Meggitt (Securaplane Technologies Inc.), and Systech Corporation.
(With PTI inputs)
