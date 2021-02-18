Avataar Capital raises $100 million as an additional fund

Avataar Capital raises $100 million as an additional fund1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 12:15 PM IST
- Avataar’s core focus remain on making investment in B2B, SaaS firms that have at least $15 million of annual recurring revenues (ARR) and are looking to scale globally
BENGALURU: Growth-stage fund Avataar Capital on Thursday said it has completed raising $100 million additional opportunity fund for strategic top-up investments in its portfolio companies. The funds have been raised from limited partners across Europe and the US.
Avataar, which focuses on growth-stage investments in the range of $10 million to $30 million in business-to-business (B2B) and Software-as-a-service companies, had announced the closure of its $300 million first fund in 2019. The opportunity fund will be used to top up that commitment.
Along with the fund raise, Avataar announced fresh investments in talent management solution, SenseHQ; travel and hospitality SaaS provider, RateGain; as well as in IT solution provider HEAL in the US.
Along with Avataar, Accel, Google Ventures and TA Associates participated in SenseHQ and RateGain’s Series C and Series B rounds.
Focussing on India and South East Asia, Avataar was founded by former partner at Norwest Venture Partners, Mohan Kumar, and ex-LinkedIn managing director for India and Southeast Asia, Nishant Rao.
“The fact that our new limited partners have trusted us with additional capital, in less than a year and half of being live with the first fund, and despite purely remote interactions during the pandemic, is inspiring. We have made 3 new investments and also expanded our team in the US with two senior Operating executives," said Kumar.
Avataar’s core focus remains the same – on making investment in B2B, SaaS firms that have at least $15 million of annual recurring revenues (ARR) and are looking to scale globally, said Kumar.
“Partnering closely with our entrepreneurs, our interventions on unit economics have helped 3 new portfolio businesses hit profitability. Yet for others, we have focused more on helping fine-tune their growth engines and also guided them on inorganic growth strategies," said Rao.
Avataar Capital’s portfolio includes Zenoti, which recently became a unicorn, Capillary Technologies, Manthan Software, and CRM Next.
