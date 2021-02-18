Subscribe
Home >News >India >Avataar Capital raises $100 million as an additional fund
Avataar Capital raises $100 million as an additional fund

1 min read . 12:15 PM IST Tarush Bhalla

  • Avataar’s core focus remain on making investment in B2B, SaaS firms that have at least $15 million of annual recurring revenues (ARR) and are looking to scale globally

BENGALURU: Growth-stage fund Avataar Capital on Thursday said it has completed raising $100 million additional opportunity fund for strategic top-up investments in its portfolio companies. The funds have been raised from limited partners across Europe and the US.

Avataar, which focuses on growth-stage investments in the range of $10 million to $30 million in business-to-business (B2B) and Software-as-a-service companies, had announced the closure of its $300 million first fund in 2019. The opportunity fund will be used to top up that commitment.

Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money

Along with the fund raise, Avataar announced fresh investments in talent management solution, SenseHQ; travel and hospitality SaaS provider, RateGain; as well as in IT solution provider HEAL in the US.

Along with Avataar, Accel, Google Ventures and TA Associates participated in SenseHQ and RateGain’s Series C and Series B rounds.

Focussing on India and South East Asia, Avataar was founded by former partner at Norwest Venture Partners, Mohan Kumar, and ex-LinkedIn managing director for India and Southeast Asia, Nishant Rao.

“The fact that our new limited partners have trusted us with additional capital, in less than a year and half of being live with the first fund, and despite purely remote interactions during the pandemic, is inspiring. We have made 3 new investments and also expanded our team in the US with two senior Operating executives," said Kumar.

Avataar’s core focus remains the same – on making investment in B2B, SaaS firms that have at least $15 million of annual recurring revenues (ARR) and are looking to scale globally, said Kumar.

“Partnering closely with our entrepreneurs, our interventions on unit economics have helped 3 new portfolio businesses hit profitability. Yet for others, we have focused more on helping fine-tune their growth engines and also guided them on inorganic growth strategies," said Rao.

Avataar Capital’s portfolio includes Zenoti, which recently became a unicorn, Capillary Technologies, Manthan Software, and CRM Next.

