NEW DELHI: In a welcome relief, the daily rate of coronavirus case addition has been gradually easing even as India has scaled up testing. That said, an increase of close to 80,000 cases on an average everyday remains a concern, as it takes the country nearer to Brazil’s count which is the second worst-affected country after the US.

India on Tuesday saw its case count top 37 lakh, according to the data available with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). "The spikes in percentages appear every Sunday when there is a drop in the tested numbers usually by about 22%. Else , there has been a significant drop in the positive percentage from 15th August onwards," said Girdhar J Gyani, director general, Association of Healthcare Providers (India) (AHPI).

"The average positive percentage has dropped from 9.4% till the 15 of August to 7.9% by the 31st. Overall positive percentage stands at 8.46%," he said.

If monthly covid-19 testing and confirmed cases is considered, the increase in confirmed cases has slowed to around 51% month-on-month as on 30 August compared with about 180% as on 30 July versus 30 June. Public health experts have said that the slowdown of confirmed cases amid increased testing may be attributed to the parallel increase in range of tests by the government.

"India is boosting the testing as a part of addressing covid-19 pandemic but the type of testing needs to be viewed. Gold test is the RT-PCR test but along with that we had switched over to a cheaper and quicker method called as Rapid Ag test which gives the result in 15-20 mins. But the test is also less reliable with low accuracy and was only meant to be used in viral hotspots," said Dr Suneela Garg, director, department of community medicine, Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), University of Delhi.

Delhi was the first state to begin Rapid Ag-based testing in June, which was followed by other states.

"During 29th June to 28th July, a total of 5,87,590 tests were done, of which 63% were antigen tests but less than 1% of those who tested negative went to have a PCR test which could be responsible for fall in overall fall in positive cases," argued Garg.

Similarly, Karnataka started Ag testing in July aiming for 35,000 a day in 30 districts.

"About 38 % of them who initially tested negative but took PCR test due to symptoms came out to be positive. A few other states like Telangana and Odisha also scaled up Rapid Ag testing," Garg said.

“In the bargain we potentially miss out many individuals. We may meet the demand for more testing but we cannot have the true extent of outbreak unless it is backed up by PCR testing in all negatives tested by RApid Ag testing," Garg added, emphasising that Rapid Ag should be done only in hotspots and containment zones under medical supervision.

