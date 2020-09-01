Average daily addition of 80,000 covid cases in India a cause of concern

"India is boosting the testing as a part of addressing covid-19 pandemic but the type of testing needs to be viewed. Gold test is the RT-PCR test but along with that we had switched over to a cheaper and quicker method called as Rapid Ag test which gives the result in 15-20 mins. But the test is also less reliable with low accuracy and was only meant to be used in viral hotspots," said Dr Suneela Garg, director, department of community medicine, Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), University of Delhi.