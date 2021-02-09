Average daily covid-19 deaths decline by 55%, shows gov data

India ’s average daily deaths have registered a decline of 55% in last one month, according to the data available with the Union health ministry . From a high of 211 in the second week of January 2021, average daily deaths have reduced to 96 in the second week of February, 2021, the data shows.

As the number of tests conducted has touched 20.2 crores or 146,802 per million in India, the cumulative positivity rate of covid-19 in India stands at 5.35% as on Tuesday. At least 9,110 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours and 78 deaths were recorded in same period. Five States/UTs account for 64.1% of the new deaths. Kerala saw the maximum casualties (16).

Maharashtra follows with 15 daily deaths, while Punjab reported 11 deaths. Over 81.39% of the new cases are from 6 States and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 3,742. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,216, while Tamil Nadu reported 464 new cases, the health ministry data shows. Kerala contributes 45.72% and Maharashtra 25.06% of the present active cases in the country.

“There has been a gradual decline in the number of active cases in Maharashtra within the last one month, although Maharashtra contributes the second largest number of active cases in the country," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said. “But the scenario is quite the opposite in case of Kerala, where the number of active cases has gone up in the last one month. Union Health Ministry continuously remains in touch with the states and advise them on the containment, surveillance and treatment strategies to control the number of cases," he said. While 1.08 crore covid-19 cases or 7,860 cases per million have been reported till date, there has been 1.55 lakh deaths or 112 deaths per million.

India has completed vaccination of 6 million people within a record period of 24 days, the government said. 12 States and UTs have vaccinated more than 65% of the registered healthcare workers till date. These States/UTs are: Bihar, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, A & N Islands, Rajasthan, Kerala and Lakshadweep. On the other hand, 11 States & UTs have vaccinated less than 40% of Health Care Workers. These States/UTs are: Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Punjab, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Puducherry, according to the government’s provisional report.

Meanwhile, the health secretary shared report of the first National adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) Committee that met on 5th February 2021. “Eight AEFI cases following covid-19 vaccinations were discussed. Causality assessment of 5 cases (2 deaths and 3 hospitalized) conducted. All three hospitalised cases have recovered completely and have been discharged. Two cases diagnosed as anaphylaxis; classified as vaccine-product related reaction (known and expected reactions following vaccinations," said Bhushan.

“One case diagnosed as syncope: classified as immunization triggered stress response (anxiety reaction). Two deaths were recorded—one from Acute coronary event with ventricular fibrillation which is coincidental and not related to vaccination. The other one was due to Hypertensive emergency with intracranial bleed with Chronic Kidney Disease. this was also not related to vaccination," he said.

The health secretary further said that causality assessment of three death cases was deferred and histopathology and chemical analysis report from state government is yet to received called for.

