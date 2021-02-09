Average daily covid-19 deaths decline by 55%, shows gov data

“There has been a gradual decline in the number of active cases in Maharashtra within the last one month, although Maharashtra contributes the second largest number of active cases in the country," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said. “But the scenario is quite the opposite in case of Kerala, where the number of active cases has gone up in the last one month. Union Health Ministry continuously remains in touch with the states and advise them on the containment, surveillance and treatment strategies to control the number of cases," he said. While 1.08 crore covid-19 cases or 7,860 cases per million have been reported till date, there has been 1.55 lakh deaths or 112 deaths per million.

