NEW DELHI : Average daily domestic air passengers remained flat in the week ended 13 December, as compared to the previous week, amid the emergence of a highly virulent Omicron coronavirus mutant in the country.

The average number of daily flyers fell to 3,58,000 in the week ending on 13 December, up from 3,57,000 in the previous week, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a report on Monday.

For the week ended on 27 November, the average number of daily flyers stood at 3,74,000.

Meanwhile, the average number of daily departures increased marginally to 2,799 during the above-mentioned week, from 2,762 in the previous week, the report said.

The number of flyers per departure fell to 128 during the week from 129 in the previous week.

Domestic air passenger traffic has seen significant growth since June, with the easing of lockdown restrictions following a steady decline in fresh covid-19 cases, giving more people the confidence to undertake travel.

However, the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus mutant in different parts of the world threatens to derail this recovery.

As a result, the Indian government had on 1 December rolled back plans to resume scheduled international flight operations from 15 December, five days after making the announcement.

"In the view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services will be notified in due course," civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a notification

