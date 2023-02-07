Average housing prices up 7% across top eight cities in 2022: Report
The rise in prices of residential properties, however, did not impact sales during 2022 because of huge pent-up demand from the previous two years
New Delhi: Increase in cost of construction coupled with pent up demand lifted housing prices by an average 7% across eight major cities in 2022, according to PropTiger.com data.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×